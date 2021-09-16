CoCo is brand new to rescue and ISO a foster or forever home.She is a friendly 3-year-old, tri-colored beagle girl that likes people and gets along well with other dogs.







CoCo has done well on a leash but would enjoy a fenced yard for sniffing and exploring adventures. She would enjoy a playful canine companion in her foster or forever home too.

CoCo is finishing up with her vetting and all ready for a human to call her own.

She is quite the little sweetheart that promises to try and be the best girl she can be! CoCo is super cute too!

If you are interested in fostering or adopting CoCo or another beagle in need send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

You can read about beagles looking for their forever homes through this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx

This is a great time to consider fostering! You can read more about fostering by visiting our website through this link http://beaglemaryland.org/ under the tab Adoption & Fostering.

