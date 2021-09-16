Published by

Reuters

By John Irish and Michel Rose PARIS (Reuters) – France accused U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday of stabbing it in the back and acting like his predecessor Donald Trump after Paris was pushed aside from a lucrative defense deal that it had signed with Australia for submarines.

The United States, Britain, and Australia said they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will help Australia acquire U.S. nuclear-powered submarines and scrap the $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.

“This brutal, unilateral and unpredictable decision reminds me a lot of what Mr. Trump used to do,” Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told franceinfo radio. “I am angry and bitter. This isn’t done between allies.”

In 2016, Australia had selected French shipbuilder Naval Group to build a new submarine fleet worth $40 billion to replace it’s more than two-decades-old Collins submarines.

Two weeks ago, the Australian defense and foreign ministers had reconfirmed the deal to France, and French President Emmanuel Macron lauded decades of future cooperation when hosting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in June…Read More

Like this: Like Loading...