PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 16, 2021 –The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation has joined the ranks of elite parks and recreation agencies across the country by earning accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA) and the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

CAPRA accreditation is the only national accreditation for park and recreation agencies and is a measure of an agency’s overall quality of operation, management, and service to the community. This mark of distinction indicates that an agency has met rigorous standards related to the management and administration of lands, facilities, resources, programs, safety, and services.

“Achieving CAPRA accreditation is proof of Calvert County’s commitment to providing world-class parks, facilities, and programs to our residents,” said Board of County Commissioners President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “This serves as validation that our Department of Parks & Recreation uses best practices in all operations and holds it accountable to meet the public’s needs. Congratulations to Director Shannon Nazzal and the entire Parks & Recreation team, who worked hard for this outstanding achievement.”

Calvert County is one of only five parks and recreation agencies in Maryland and 193 in the United States to hold CAPRA accreditation.

As part of the accreditation process, Calvert County Parks & Recreation demonstrated compliance with 154 recognized standards and document all policies and procedures.

Calvert County began the accreditation process in 2018. The process involves a formal application, self-assessments, a site visit that results in a written report, and a hearing with the commission to grant accreditation. Once accredited, the agency must uphold the standards by submitting an annual report and is reviewed again in five years.

“The rigorous, three-year process took a tremendous effort from all Parks & Recreation staff members and this distinction marks them as the high-performing team I know them to be,” said Parks & Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal. “It has strengthened our team, helped identify efficiencies, and heightened areas of accountability, which translates into higher quality service to our community. Residents can be confident that they are receiving the quality of services that they deserve.”

The CAPRA commission is comprised of representatives from NRPA, the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials, the International City/County Management Association, the Academy for Leisure Sciences, the Armed Forces Recreation Network and the Council of State Executive Directors. For more information about CAPRA accreditation, visit www.nrpa.org/CAPRA.

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation strives to enhance the health, economy, and well-being of the Calvert County community through sustainable practices, leisure opportunities, and environmental stewardship. For more information about Parks & Recreation facilities and programs, visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksandRecreation.

