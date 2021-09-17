PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 17, 2021 –In collaboration with the Calvert County Health Department, the Calvert County Office on Aging is offering a free, six-week “Living Well with Diabetes” workshop. This interactive class provides practical tips and insights to help those with diabetes and pre-diabetes learn how to manage their condition.

The workshop will be offered at two senior centers on the following dates and times:

·North Beach Senior Center(9010 Chesapeake Ave., North Beach)

Fridays, Oct. 8 through Nov. 12, 1-4 p.m.

·Southern Pines Senior Center(20 Appeal Lane, Lusby)

Mondays, Nov. 8 through Dec. 13, 1-4 p.m.

All materials are provided at no cost. Participants must register by calling 410-535-5400, ext. 459.

The Calvert County Office on Aging provides a broad range of programs and services that enable senior citizens to maintain the best possible quality of life.

