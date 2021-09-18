(Waldorf, MD, September 17, 2021) Four shutout innings from the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs bullpen allowed the offense to open up in the later innings of Friday night’s contest against the Lancaster Barnstormers, to secure a 6-2 game one win.

The four scoreless frames came from Patrick Baker, Dalton Geekie, Endrys Briceno, and Mat Latos. The “Four Horsemen,” also combined to strike out six Barnstormer batters in the process. Before their appearance, Southern Maryland received a vast outing from their starting pitcher Carl Brice (W, 4-4). Brice surrendered two runs on six hits while tossing five innings and punching out five.

After a solo home run by Lancaster’s Kelly Dugan in the top of the third inning, the Blue Crabs quickly showed that Thursday night’s meltdown was just a fluke. Southern Maryland’s offense in the bottom half compiled three consecutive hits that each plated home a run. It all started with a Michael Baca triple and followed up with a Matt Hibbert single and a Rubi Silva ground-rule double.

Brice gave up one more run in the top of the fifth by his own accord with a balk, giving way to Melvin Mercedes to score from third base. The one run though would be the last run to squander across the plate thanks to a majestic performance from the bullpen.

The offense nailed down the win with two runs in the sixth inning and one in the eighth inning. Baca knocked in RBI’s in the sixth and eighth innings, while Silva drove in the second run of the sixth inning.

Southern Maryland remains 0.5 games back of the first-place Ducks, with Long Island’s 7-6 victory against York. Yet, the Crabs continue to put together an unreal homestand record that sits at 6-2 with two-game games remaining.

