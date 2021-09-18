The College of Southern Maryland women’s soccer team picked up their first win of the fall 2021 season on September 7 when they crushed the CCBC Catonsville Cardinals 10-0.

Haley Bullis racked up five goals, completing her hat trick before the first half was over. Gabriela Adamo also secured a hat trick while Janel Reyes and Mackenzie Miller added one goal each. Reyes and Emily Guy both provided assists as well.

The Hawks took 28 shots in the game while holding the Cardinals to only four. CSM goalkeeper Ashley Cox had to make just three saves all game.

This was the first double-digit victory for the Hawks since they beat the Cardinals 11-1 on October 8, 2019.

On September 11, CSM lost 3-1 to the Hagerstown Community College Hawks.

Hagerstown broke through first in the 41st minute to go up 1-0. CSM kept them off the board until the 67th minute when Hagerstown grabbed a 2-0 advantage before pulling away with their third goal in the 72nd minute. Amber Harris scored the lone goal for CSM in the 74th minute.

Even though CSM did not come out with the win, they played tough, outshooting Hagerstown 15-12 and taking five corner kicks to Hagerstown’s one.

CSM’s record is now at 1-3 with their next game scheduled to be on the road at Louisburg College on September 19.

Like this: Like Loading...