Brandywine, MD- The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating the circumstances of a fatal crash in Brandywine. The deceased driver when be identified once his family is notified.

On September 17, 2021, at approximately 01:23 am, patrol officers responded to Floral Park Road near Arya Drivefor a single-vehicle crash. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed the driverwas heading northbound on Floral Park Road.For reasons that are under investigation, his carleft the roadway and ultimately struck a tree.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 21-0042367.

