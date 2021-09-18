OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team traveled to Stevenson University this afternoon (Sept 15) for their third away game on a five away game stint. The Mustangs and Seahawks walked away with a draw on their records and a final score of 1-1.

How it Happened

Ella Raines started the match with intensity firing off four shots in the first 30 minutes. Raines tallied her fifth shot in the 36th minute which found its way past Stevenson’s goalkeeper, Keegan Caffrey. The Seahawks held a one-point lead entering the second half.

The Mustangs had more success offensively in the second half tallying eight shots compared to the Seahawks' four. Megan Tazza contributed the first two shots of the second half for the Seahawks. In the 67th minute, Stevenson's Cassidy Butler found the back of the net off a corner kick.

The last 23 minutes of regulation time proved to be a power struggle for the Seahawks and Mustangs. Raines tallied two more shots for the Seahawks, and Stevenson was able to add two shots as well. The two teams did not enter overtime minutes and concluded the match with a score of 1-1.

Inside the Box Score

Raines led the team in shooting this afternoon with seven total. Tonight’s goal was Raines’ third on the season which is good for first on St. Mary’s College in scoring this 2021 season.

Audra Haines was in the goal today for the Seahawks and snagged three saves. Haines’ save percentage was 75% this afternoon.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Sept 18 at Morrisville State | 3:00 PM | Morrisville, NY

Sept 19 at Wells College | 2:00 PM | Aurora, NY

