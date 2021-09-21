LATHAM, N.Y. – Captains Roshawn Panton (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) and Matt Barlow (Middletown, Md./Middletown) helped the No. 6 St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team sweep the United East Conference Men’s Soccer Player of the Week awards for the week ending September 19 as announced by the league office Monday afternoon.

Roshawn Panton (l.) and Matt Barlow named United East Players of the Week (9.20.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Panton was selected as the United East Offensive Player of the Week after tallying 11 points on five goals and an assist in a 3-0 week for the national-ranked Seahawks while Barlow picked up United East Defensive Player of the Week. This is the third straight week that a member of the St. Mary’s College men’s soccer team has earned a United East weekly honor.

The 5-7 midfielder recorded back-to-back multiple-goal games as Panton started midweek with two goals in a 3-0 non-conference win over York College of Pennsylvania and then followed it up with two more goals in a 4-2 league victory at SUNY Morrisville on Saturday. He wrapped the week with a goal and an assist in the Seahawks’ 7-0 conference shutout of Wells College on Sunday.

Panton currently is tied for the conference lead with three game-winning goals while ranking second with eight goals and 18 points. He is also tied for fifth with two assists.

Barlow was part of a defensive unit that held its three opponents this week to just eight shots on goal and two goals during 270 minutes of action. St. Mary’s College registered a pair of shutouts as the Seahawks posted 0.67 team goals-against average. The defense held Wells to no shots and only one corner kick.

The Seahawks will be back in action on Wednesday, September 22, when St. Mary’s College travels to Baltimore to face No. 23 Johns Hopkins University at 4:00 p.m. in non-conference action.

2021 United East Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Players of the Week

Sept. 6 – Jacob Breslauer , t. Mary’s College, Sr., D

Sept. 13 – Chandley Elie, SUNY Morrisville, Jr., F

Sept. 20 – Roshawn Panton , St. Mary’s College, Sr., M

2021 United East Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Players of the Week

Sept. 6 – Michael Albers , Penn State Harrisburg, Gr., D

, Penn State Harrisburg, Gr., D Sept. 13 – Liam deLone-Bellsey, St. Mary’s College, Jr., GK

Sept. 20 – Matt Barlow , St. Mary’s College, Jr., D

