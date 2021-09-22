Published by

Reuters

By Dan Whitcomb (Reuters) – A body found in a U.S. national park in Wyoming was identified as Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old “van life” traveler who went missing during a road trip with her fiance, the FBI said on Tuesday, adding a local coroner had ruled her death a homicide.

The confirmation is the latest turn in a story that has gripped Americans since Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11. Ten days earlier the fiance, Brian Laundrie, returned home from the cross-country trip without her.

“Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999,” the Denver office of the FBI said in a written statement.

“Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results,” the FBI said.

Petito’s body was discovered on Sunday in a remote area of Bridger-Teton National Forest, in western Wyoming, less than 1,000 feet (300 meters) from where a pair of travel bloggers filmed what appeared to be the couple’s white van parked along a dirt road near Spread Creek on the evening of Aug. 27…Read More

Like this: Like Loading...