September 21, 2021 (Chesapeake Beach, MD)– The Town of Chesapeake Beach has a place in Governor Larry Hogan’s $16.8 million dollars in funds to advance bicycle and pedestrian projects across Maryland.

The package includes $12.4 million in federal funding through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), $1 million in the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), and nearly $3.4 million in state funding through the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.

“Over the last year and a half, more and more Marylanders have been walking, riding bikes, and using trails for transportation, recreation, and exercise,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “These grants, made possible through the federal and state programs, are helping us enhance the quality of life and provide additional safe bike and pedestrian opportunities.”

The Town of Chesapeake Beach applied for Transportation Alternatives Funding (TAP) in early 2021 and has been awarded $160,000 to complete the design of connectivity upgrades to Beach Elementary School.

This project includes sidewalk connections along MD 261 from Old Bayside Road to Chesapeake Village Boulevard and along Old Bayside Road from MD 261 to F Street in Chesapeake Beach. These improvements will not only provide safe pedestrian access to the school but provide a missing link of connectivity from the south side of town to the center of town. The TAP funding will complete the final design phase necessary to move to the construction phase of the project.

The Town has completed a 30% design, utilizing the first round of grant funds, and will now be able to complete the 100% design incorporating challenging topography, cross-section review, and the construction estimating portion of the project. Championed by Councilman Derek Favret and Councilman Charlie Fink, this project has remained a priority for the Town’s Walkable Community Advisory Group.

Further updates regarding this project will be made available on the Town website

