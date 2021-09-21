ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced $16.8 million in grants to support bicycle, pedestrian, and trail improvements through 42 projects across the state. The package includes $12.4 million in federal funding through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), $1 million through the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), and nearly $3.4 million in state funding through the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.

“Over the last year and a half, more and more Marylanders have been walking, riding bikes, and using trails for transportation, recreation, and exercise,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “These grants, made possible through the federal and state programs, are helping us enhance the quality of life and provide additional safe bike and pedestrian opportunities.”

The grant programs allow the state to support local partners and create new opportunities to expand Maryland’s transportation network.

“Bicycle and pedestrian facilities are key components of Maryland’s broad, multimodal transportation strategy,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said. “Through these state and federal grant programs, we’re delivering projects that preserve and enhance Maryland’s cultural, historical, and environmental attributes and make them safe and accessible for everyone.”

The TAP grants provide funding for on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, environmental mitigation efforts, and projects that are part of the Safe Routes to School initiative. A portion of the state’s TAP allotment is awarded by metropolitan planning organizations. The $12,427,100 in TAP awards support 12 projects, including:

$1.8 million to the National Park Service to rehabilitate 18 miles of the C&O Canal towpath in Allegany County;

$1.8 million to retrofit stormwater outfall and construct a stream valley restoration project along approximately 7,400 feet of Glebe Branch in the Anne Arundel County’s South River watershed;

$1.5 million to construct a multiuse trail at the Greenbelt Metro Station in Prince George’s County that will connect neighborhoods and provide safe pedestrian and bicycle connection to commercial properties, regional parks, and the existing trail network, including Indian Creek Trail and Lake Artemisia;

$597,024 to design 8.9 miles of on-street bikeways and pedestrian crossing improvements on 15 streets in Salisbury; and

$160,000 to complete design of connectivity upgrades to Beach Elementary School in Calvert County, including sidewalk connections along MD 261 from Old Bayside Road to Chesapeake Village Boulevard and along Old Bayside Road from MD 261 to F Street in Chesapeake Beach.

The RTP focuses on investments that improve and preserve the statewide recreational trail network. RTP provides funds for trail construction, enhancement, repairs, and maintenance of land and water trails. The $1,027,997 in RTP awards provides funding to 14 projects, including:

$120,000 to construct a .75-mile multiuse crushed stone trail at Washington County Regional Park in Washington County;

$83,491 to construct 2,800 feet of the new Cox Creek Community Trail in the Cox Creek Forested Conservation Easement Area in Anne Arundel County;

$63,500 to construct a two-mile natural surface trail connecting the Hollofield area of Patapsco Valley State Park to Sylvan Lane in Ellicott City, Howard County, including a trailhead kiosk and trail markers; and

$55,860 to restore 2,095 feet of trail between the Catoctin Furnace ruins and the Manor Area of Cunningham Falls State Park in Frederick County.

Founded in 2011, the Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program provides state transportation funding for planning, designing, and construction of bicycle infrastructure including bike lanes and shared-use paths. Since the program’s inception, every county in Maryland has received a bikeways award. Overall, the program has granted $24 million for 158 projects, 123 of which have been completed. The program is named for the late Kim Lamphier, a tireless supporter for safe bicycle access across Maryland.

MDOT administers the Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program, offering grant assistance to local jurisdictions and state agencies to improve safety, enhance multimodal connectivity, and fill missing links in the state’s bicycle network. The $3,382,244 Bikeways Program awards will fund 16 projects, including:

$326,000 to construct key connections in the bicycle networks of Baltimore City;

$224,000 to design an extension and widening of Poplar Trail in the Annapolis area of Anne Arundel County;

$120,000 to evaluate shared-use paths in Baltimore County between the Torrey C. Brown (Northern Central Railroad) Trail and the Jones Falls Trail;

$100,000 for bike lanes and traffic calming measures along West Road in Salisbury;

$80,625 to install bike racks on Prince George’s County transit vehicles;

$54,080 for bicycle and shared scooter parking hubs in College Park;

$1,472 for bike repair stations along with the Ma & Pa Trail in Harford County; and

Various amounts to study and design bicycle connections in Anne Arundel County, Montgomery County, the Town of Luke in Allegany County, the City of Frederick in Frederick County, and the Town of LaPlata in Charles County;

Additionally, Howard County was awarded $1.1 million in bikeways design funds for a shared-use path network along Ten Oaks Road, Guilford Road, and MD 108/Clarksville Pike. When completed, these paths will extend Columbia’s path network to businesses along Clarksville Pike and across MD 32.

