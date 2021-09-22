(York, PA, September 21, 2021) After winning seven of ten games in their most recent homestand, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs embarked on a roadtrip, dropping a series opener at the hands of the York Revolution on Tuesday evening, 12-1. The Revs attacked early, giving the Crabs a night to forget as they continue their playoff push.

The Blue Crabs marched into PeoplesBank Park touting a 15-7 record against their North Division counterparts, but it was York that had the upper hand in the foes’ final series of the season. The Crabs sent Josh Roeder (L, 2-1) to the mound, who had been brilliant in two starts in Southern Maryland. The former Yankees and Marlins farmhand entered play with an earned run average under four, but allowed seven earned in three innings pitched on Tuesday.

York’s bats came out blazing, beginning with two runs in the first inning thanks to a Jack Kenley homer. The Revs kept billowing in the second, scoring another quartet on a pair of homers, one from James Harris and another from Nellie Rodriguez. The damage continued in the third inning when Carlos Castro blasted the Revs’ fourth homer in three innings, compiling a commanding 7-0 lead.

While Southern Maryland scored one run on a Joe DeLuca RBI double in the seventh inning, the damage had already been done.

The Revs picked things back up in their half of the seventh, adding five more runs to reach a 12-1 lead, a mark that would hold through nine innings. Southern Maryland will look to forget a sour series opener on Wednesday, boasting a trio of new acquisitions, Jonathan Galvez, Kyle Murphy, and Tucker Nathans.

