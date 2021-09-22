ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today awarded $3 million to protect more than 30 Maryland organizations and religious institutions against hate crimes. The funding, provided through the Protecting Against Hate Crimes (PAHC) program, will be used on equipment, personnel, and physical security enhancements.

“Hate, bigotry, or racism of any kind is un-American, unacceptable, and wrong,” said Governor Hogan. “This funding will be used to prevent future hate-fueled attacks and help us send a clear message that we stand shoulder to shoulder against all forms of discrimination.”

The Hogan administration has provided more than $8 million to protect vulnerable groups from hate crimes through PAHC since its inception in 2019.

The $3 million in new awards were distributed based on Maryland State Police violent and hate crime data by county, and through a competitive application process. The awardees include:

OrganizationAward
The Women’s Institute of Torah Seminary for Girls$129,830
Trustees of the Catholic Cathedral Church of Baltimore$150,000
The Jewish Museum of Maryland$17,500
Archbishop Curley High School$146,000
The Cheder Chabad$100,880
The Chabad of Potomac Village$150,000
The Jewels School$38,927
The Catholic High School of Baltimore$62,001
The Torah School$66,800
The Congregation Kneseth Israel of Annapolis$147,684
The Banner School$150,000
Mt. St. Mary’s University$37,173
The Chabad at UMB$122,600
Board of Child Care$144,786
Temple Beth Shalom$70,840
Mesivta Kesser Torah of Baltimore$150,000
The School of the Incarnation$142,540
The Yeshiva of Greater Washington$150,000
St. Philip Neri School$148,000
The Bender JCC of Greater Washington$114,276
Connelly School of the Holy Child$28,000
Jain Society of Metro Washington$101,000
Bais Yaakov School for Girls$100,000
Congregation Sha’are Shalom$25,000
Aish HaTorah of Greater Washington$46,463
Chizuk Amuno Congregation and Schools$40,000
John Wesley United Methodist Church$65,500
Protecting LWICC Against Hate Crimes Program$109,000
Temple Beth Ami$62,500
Beth Israel Congregation$32,700
The Lubavitch of Howard County$150,000
Total:$3,000,000

The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

