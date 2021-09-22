ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today awarded $3 million to protect more than 30 Maryland organizations and religious institutions against hate crimes. The funding, provided through the Protecting Against Hate Crimes (PAHC) program, will be used on equipment, personnel, and physical security enhancements.
“Hate, bigotry, or racism of any kind is un-American, unacceptable, and wrong,” said Governor Hogan. “This funding will be used to prevent future hate-fueled attacks and help us send a clear message that we stand shoulder to shoulder against all forms of discrimination.”
The Hogan administration has provided more than $8 million to protect vulnerable groups from hate crimes through PAHC since its inception in 2019.
The $3 million in new awards were distributed based on Maryland State Police violent and hate crime data by county, and through a competitive application process. The awardees include:
|Organization
|Award
|The Women’s Institute of Torah Seminary for Girls
|$129,830
|Trustees of the Catholic Cathedral Church of Baltimore
|$150,000
|The Jewish Museum of Maryland
|$17,500
|Archbishop Curley High School
|$146,000
|The Cheder Chabad
|$100,880
|The Chabad of Potomac Village
|$150,000
|The Jewels School
|$38,927
|The Catholic High School of Baltimore
|$62,001
|The Torah School
|$66,800
|The Congregation Kneseth Israel of Annapolis
|$147,684
|The Banner School
|$150,000
|Mt. St. Mary’s University
|$37,173
|The Chabad at UMB
|$122,600
|Board of Child Care
|$144,786
|Temple Beth Shalom
|$70,840
|Mesivta Kesser Torah of Baltimore
|$150,000
|The School of the Incarnation
|$142,540
|The Yeshiva of Greater Washington
|$150,000
|St. Philip Neri School
|$148,000
|The Bender JCC of Greater Washington
|$114,276
|Connelly School of the Holy Child
|$28,000
|Jain Society of Metro Washington
|$101,000
|Bais Yaakov School for Girls
|$100,000
|Congregation Sha’are Shalom
|$25,000
|Aish HaTorah of Greater Washington
|$46,463
|Chizuk Amuno Congregation and Schools
|$40,000
|John Wesley United Methodist Church
|$65,500
|Protecting LWICC Against Hate Crimes Program
|$109,000
|Temple Beth Ami
|$62,500
|Beth Israel Congregation
|$32,700
|The Lubavitch of Howard County
|$150,000
|Total:
|$3,000,000
The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”