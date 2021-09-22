ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today awarded $3 million to protect more than 30 Maryland organizations and religious institutions against hate crimes. The funding, provided through the Protecting Against Hate Crimes (PAHC) program, will be used on equipment, personnel, and physical security enhancements.

“Hate, bigotry, or racism of any kind is un-American, unacceptable, and wrong,” said Governor Hogan. “This funding will be used to prevent future hate-fueled attacks and help us send a clear message that we stand shoulder to shoulder against all forms of discrimination.”

The Hogan administration has provided more than $8 million to protect vulnerable groups from hate crimes through PAHC since its inception in 2019.

The $3 million in new awards were distributed based on Maryland State Police violent and hate crime data by county, and through a competitive application process. The awardees include:

Organization Award The Women’s Institute of Torah Seminary for Girls $129,830 Trustees of the Catholic Cathedral Church of Baltimore $150,000 The Jewish Museum of Maryland $17,500 Archbishop Curley High School $146,000 The Cheder Chabad $100,880 The Chabad of Potomac Village $150,000 The Jewels School $38,927 The Catholic High School of Baltimore $62,001 The Torah School $66,800 The Congregation Kneseth Israel of Annapolis $147,684 The Banner School $150,000 Mt. St. Mary’s University $37,173 The Chabad at UMB $122,600 Board of Child Care $144,786 Temple Beth Shalom $70,840 Mesivta Kesser Torah of Baltimore $150,000 The School of the Incarnation $142,540 The Yeshiva of Greater Washington $150,000 St. Philip Neri School $148,000 The Bender JCC of Greater Washington $114,276 Connelly School of the Holy Child $28,000 Jain Society of Metro Washington $101,000 Bais Yaakov School for Girls $100,000 Congregation Sha’are Shalom $25,000 Aish HaTorah of Greater Washington $46,463 Chizuk Amuno Congregation and Schools $40,000 John Wesley United Methodist Church $65,500 Protecting LWICC Against Hate Crimes Program $109,000 Temple Beth Ami $62,500 Beth Israel Congregation $32,700 The Lubavitch of Howard County $150,000 Total: $3,000,000

The FBI defines a hate crime as a “criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity.”

