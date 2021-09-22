ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. –The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team earned their second victory of the fall season this afternoon (Sept 21). The Seahawks walked away victorious with a final score of 6-3.

Doubles

Stephen Alam and Kier Nacua played in the No. 1 spot this afternoon and dropped a tight 8-7 (5) match to the Hornets. Sam Sheats competed alongside Tyler Vanvalkenburg in the No. 2 spot and cleared Shenandoah, 8-5.

Singles

Shenandoah put up a good fight in singles by winning the No. 1 and No. 2 matches. Alam, playing in the No. 1 spot,fell to the Hornets, 6-0, 6-3. Nacua, playing at No. 2, fell to the Hornets, 6-2, 6-0.

The Seahawks then went on a four-match win streakatthe No. 3, No. 4, No. 5, and No. 6 spots beating the Hornets. At No. 3, Sheats beat out Shenandoah, 6-1, 6-1. Vanvalkenberg swept his opponent at No. 4 with 6-0 and 6-0. Shepherd-Johnson competed at the No. 5 spot and ended with a final score of 6-1 and 6-4.

Pratt also swept his opponent at No. 6 with both sets ending with a score of 6-0.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct 1 – Oct 3 | ITA South/Southeast Regionals | 8:00 AM | University of Mary Washington

