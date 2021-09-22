ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team took on Shenandoah University this afternoon (Sept 21) in non-conference action. This was the Seahawks’ second match of the fall season and the first match on their home court. The final score was 8-1 in the Hornets’ favor. St. Mary’s College – 1, Shenandoah – 8

Doubles

Shenandoah swept doubles, 3-0. Diana Levit and Hannah Gorel played in the No. 1 spot this afternoon and fell to the Hornets, 8-1. In the No. 2 spot, Sydney Anderson and Amber Manspeaker dropped to Shenandoah 8-3.

Singles

Levit, Gorel, and Anderson competed in singles at the No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 spot respectfully. Despite their efforts, they could not beat Shenandoah. Levit and Gorel were swept by their opponents with scores of 6-0, 6-0. Anderson was able to get a point on the board at the No. 3 spot, but couldn’t catch up to Shenandoah.

Manspeaker competed in the No. 4 spot and secured the only win for the Seahawks today. The match went into three sets with final scores of 4-6, 6-4, and 11-9. Walter fell to Shenandoah in the No. 5 spot and Giselle Harris stepped in at the No. 6 spot but unfortunately could not beat the Hornets.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct 9-10 at Goucher Invitational | 8:00 AM | Baltimore, Md.

