Meatball is a handsome 5-year-old, tri-color beagle boy ISO his forever home. He is a very friendly, happy beagle that likes people and gets along well with other dogs. Meatball would love a fenced yard and a playful canine companion in his forever home.





Meatball is a quiet little guy that promises to try and be the best boy he can be! This adorable little guy has completed his vetting and is now ready for a home to call his own!

If you are interested in adopting Meatball or another beagle in need send us a message icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

You can see and read more about beagles looking for their forever homes through this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx

Like this: Like Loading...