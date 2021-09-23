INDIAN HEAD, Md. — Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division (NSWC IHD) employee Michelle Hinkle recently received the Department of Navy (DON) Human Resources (HR) and Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Community Award for Excellence in the First Line Supervisor category.

Photo by Ashli Jernigan, U.S. Navy Credit: Ashli Jernigan / U.S. Navy

The DON HR and EEO Community Awards for Excellence honor teams and individuals whose contributions have resulted in exceptional impact or improvement in the human resources community.

A native of Mechanicsville, Maryland, Hinkle is recognized for her exemplary leadership as the command’s Workforce Development (WFD) Branch manager, resulting in outstanding accomplishments by her team last year. She led a team of specialists new to WFD in reviewing and improving WFD programs and processes across the board, resulting in higher participation rates and customer satisfaction. Her ability to bring out the best in her team members encouraged true collaboration and increased their skills, confidence and success.

“With Michelle’s extensive knowledge and background in human resources, she is truly a tremendous leader and supervisor whose true focus is accomplishing the mission,” said WFD Team Lead Christine Rose.

Hinkle guided the team in the automation of six major programs and processes, improving the customer experience, and increasing efficiency and participation in the programs. Her steady direction in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic fostered her team’s agility and development of creative solutions, as they quickly became familiar with new technology and implemented virtual training options.

Hinkle was honored at a Sept. 14 awards presentation at the command.

NSWC IHD — a field activity of the Naval Sea Systems Command and part of the Navy’s Science and Engineering Establishment — is the leader in ordnance, energetics, and EOD solutions. The Division focuses on energetics research, development, testing, evaluation, in-service support, manufacturing and disposal; and provides warfighters solutions to detect, locate, access, identify, render safe, recover, exploit and dispose of explosive ordnance threats.

