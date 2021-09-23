LEONARDTOWN, MD – John Deatrick, Director of the Public Works & Transportation Department, has announced his retirement effective Dec. 31, 2021.

In his announcement, Deatrick said, “It has been my privilege to serve the Commissioners and citizens of St. Mary’s County for the last four years. This county is a delightful place to work and live, and I am thankful for my time leading one of the most vibrant departments in St. Mary’s County Government.”

Mr. Deatrick came to St. Mary’s County in 2017 from the City of Cincinnati, where he served as Project Executive for the Cincinnati Streetcar implementation between 2013 and 2016. From 2008 until 2013, he was Cincinnati’s Project Executive for the Central Riverfront Redevelopment Project.

Commissioner President Randy Guy said, “We will miss Mr. Deatrick’s expertise and knowledge and have appreciated his hard work these last four years. I wish him the best as he moves forward into the next chapter of his life.”

