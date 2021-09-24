The Rotary of Charles County, La Plata, is taking this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to our many loyal Patrons as regards the planned 45th Annual Lobster Fest.

But, unfortunately, out of an abundance of concern for the health and safety of our patrons, as well as the result of the Charles County Commissioners’ September 10th decision to extend the Covid-19 mask mandate based on the recommendation of the Charles County Health Officer, the Board of Directors of Rotary LaPlata has unanimously decided to cancel the Sep 26th, 2021 Lobster Fest, and postpone it until Fall of 2022. The decision to cancel the Lobster Fest was not easy.

Lobster Fest raises approximately $70,000 annually – funds that support Charles County scholarships, youth programs, literacy, veterans’ programs, the arts, and the needy. Since our 2021 event is canceled, we will gladly refund your ticket purchase price.

However, we would also be grateful if you were to allow Rotary to consider this purchase as a donation, so we can continue to support the many charitable efforts of Rotary each year. Please inform your Rotary contact of your decision. Thank you for your understanding and unselfish support of the mission of this Club.

=====================================

Rotary of Charles County, LaPlataMark G. Walker, President-Elect 2022-23

Like this: Like Loading...