ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team faced non-conference opponent, Catholic University this evening (Sept 22) for the Play Like Jamie Game. Despite great efforts on the field, Catholic pulled off a victory, 2-1.

How it Happened

The Seahawks started the match with gusto, taking four shots in the first six minutes of play. Catholic was then able to knock off four shots before finding the back of the net and bringing the score to 1-0 in Catholic’s favor.

St. Mary’s College stayed hungry for a goal of their own tallying four more shots. The Cardinals and Seahawks had eight shots apiece in the first half.

A minute and 30 seconds into the second half, St. Mary’s College got a point on the board from Ashley Yurich , bringing the score to 1-1. This was Yurich’s second goal of the season. In the 55th minute of play, Jordan Siok for Catholic took a shot that just got by goalkeeper, Audra Haines , giving the Cardinals the lead.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks and Cardinals both tallied 15 shots this evening. Forward, Ella Raines led the team in shooting with eight total. Yurich contributed three shots against the Cardinals alongside Megan Tazza who added two, while Lauren Giron and Flor Katz-Starr had one apiece.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Sept 25 vs. Penn State – Harrisburg | 4:30 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium

