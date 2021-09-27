ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Junior Liam deLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) matched a season-best seven saves but the rally by the No. 3 St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team came up short Saturday afternoon. The Seahawks (8-2-0, 2-1-0 UEC) lost their second straight and first league game of the season, falling 3-2 to Penn State Harrisburg (5-1-0, 3-0-0).

How It Happened

Penn State Harrisburg jumped on the board early in the second minute as Joey Aman intercepted a defensive pass back to deLone-Bellsey and volleyed it into the back of the net.

and volleyed it into the back of the net. The 1-0 Lion advantage held until five minutes into the second half when Zack Ullum chipped in Aman’s cross from the right side to double the visitors’ lead to 2-0 in the 51st minute.

Ten minutes later, St. Mary’s College finally broke through as senior forward Isaac Ekobo (Waldorf, Md./Thomas Stone) corralled a loose ball and volleyed it into the far-right side of the goal after senior captain Roshawn Panton’s (Bowie, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) slot pass was blocked by the Lion defense.

Penn State Harrisburg regained a two-goal lead in the 85th minute as Aman and Ullum connected on a second goal. This time, Aman one-timed Ullum's pass from the endline to the penalty spot.

Senior defender Jacob Breslauer (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) netted the Seahawks’ second goal in the 89th minute as Breslauer took advantage of a misplayed clear by Lion goalie Nicholas Guglielmetti. Guglielmetti punted the ball into the back of one of his defenders and the ball ricocheted back into the box where Breslauer collected and kicked it into the open net.

Inside the Box Score

Penn State Harrisburg, who ranks seventh in Region IV, earned a 21-10 shot advantage while corner kicks were equal at five apiece.

Top Performers

Panton stretched his point streak to six with an assist this afternoon while Breslauer has scored in back-to-back games.

It was Ekobo's first goal since scoring the game-winning goal at Stevenson University on September 2 as he has missed four games due to injury.

first goal since scoring the game-winning goal at Stevenson University on September 2 as he has missed four games due to injury. For the second consecutive game, deLone-Bellsey matched his season-best of seven saves.

Aman led all scorers with two goals and an assist while Ullum finished with a goal and an assist.

Notes

Today’s loss snaps a five-game unbeaten streak (4-0-1) for St. Mary’s College against the Lions.

Penn State Harrisburg now sits alone atop of the United East Conference team standings.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 2 vs. Penn State Berks (1-6-1, 1-1-0 UEC) – Jamie L. Roberts Stadium – 3:00 p.m.

