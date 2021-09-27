LEONARDTOWN,MD– The Department of Land Use & Growth Management has launched a survey to gather community input for the ten-year comprehensive plan. Community members are urged to identify and plan how to meet future needs by completing the survey. Results from the survey will provide ways to document shared goals and objectives and maintain and enhance the quality of life in St. Mary’s County for years to come.

All county residents 18 years of age and older are asked to complete the survey either online or in person.

Online: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/comp_plan_update_CRC2Z9M.

Hardcopies of the survey are available at the following locations:

Department of Land Use & Growth Management, 23150 Leonard Hall Drive, Leonardtown

Lexington Park Library, 21677 FDR Boulevard, Lexington Park

Leonardtown Library, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown

Charlotte Hall Library, 37600 New Market Road, Charlotte Hall

Garvey Senior Activity Center, 23630 Hayden Farm Lane, Leonardtown

Loffler Senior Activity Center, 21905 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills

Northern Senior Activity, 29655 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall

Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown

Surveys must be completed no later than Oct. 31, 2021.

For further information, please call the Department of Land Use and Growth Management at: 301-475-4200, ext. 1505, or send an email to: Ben Cohen at ben.cohen@stmarysmd.com.

