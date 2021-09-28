The Secretary of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces that a portion of the Charles County side of the Wicomico River is closed to all oyster harvest until further notice.

AREA CLOSED

All of the waters of Wicomico River (Charles County) defined by a line beginning at a point on shore at: 38°16.702 N, 76°50.287 W, then heading ENE to 38°16.927 N, 76°49.547 W, then heading NNW to the green “7W” at approx. 38°17.855 N, 76°50.217 W, then heading NW to the green “9W” at approx. 38°19.023 N, 76°50.747 W, then heading NNW to the green “11W” at approx. 38°19.406 N, 76°50.885 W, then heading NW to the green “13W” at approx. 38°19.833 N, 76°51.328 W, then heading NW to the red “14W” at approx. 38°19.975 N, 76°51.466 W, then heading NE to the red “16W” at approx. 38°20.810 N, 76°51.082 W, then heading NE to the green “17W” at approx. 38°21.605 N, 76°50.684 W, then heading NW to the green “19W” at approx. 38°21.907 N, 76°51.380 W, then heading WNW to a point on shore at 38°21.942 N, 76°51.642 W, then following the shoreline, including all creeks and coves, back to the point of the beginning.

PURPOSE OF THIS CLOSURE

This closure is necessary due to concerns about small oysters and slow growth of the oysters in the specified area. By delaying the opening of this area, smaller oysters will be given additional time to reach market size. This closure was requested by the Charles County Oyster Committee.

WHO THIS NOTICE AFFECTS

This closure applies to all individuals who catch oysters recreationally or commercially.

EFFECTIVE DATE

This notice is effective at 12:01 a.m. October 1, 2021. The area is closed until further notice. A new notice will be issued if the area or portion of the area is opened to harvest.

AUTHORITY

Code of Maryland Regulations 08.02.04.11G

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Fishing and Boating Services at 410-260-8302

Like this: Like Loading...