PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Sept. 29, 2021–Citizens are invited to revel in Calvert County history during Lower Marlboro Freedom Day, a celebration to commemorate the freedom of those who escaped slavery with the help of the British during the War of 1812.

The daylong celebration will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with events at Lower Marlboro United Methodist Church, located at 6519 Lower Marlboro Lane in Owings, and Lower Marlboro Hall, located at 3911 Lower Marlboro Road in Owings.

Festivities include a walking tour, speakers, entertainment, fishing, food and exhibits. For more information, contact Natural Resources Division Chief Karyn Molines at 410-535-5327 or email Karyn.Molines@calvertcountymd.gov.

Lower Marlboro Freedom Day is sponsored by residents of Lower Marlboro; Calvert County Chapter of the NAACP; Calvert County Historical Society; Calvert Library; Calvert County Historic District Commission; Maryland State Archives; Calvert Nature Society; Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division; Mt. Harmony – Lower Marlboro United Methodist Church; and All Saints Episcopal Church.

