PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 30, 2021 –The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises citizens that demolition of the County Services Plaza building in Prince Frederick is currently underway. Individuals are advised to stay outside the fenced work zone for safety.

Demolition work began in early August, kicking off the initial phase of the $35.7 million project to build a new county administration building at the same location in the heart of Prince Frederick. The County Services Plaza, located on Main Street in Prince Frederick, was built in 1974.

“This is a project we have all anticipated for some time and are pleased to see it becoming reality,” said Board of County Commissioners President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “While there may be some temporary disruptions during demolition and construction, once completed, this project will bring added ease and convenience to citizens by consolidating nearly all government services at a single location. We appreciate everyone’s patience and look forward to sharing updates as the project progresses.”

In its commitment to environmental stewardship, Calvert County will seek to attain a LEED Silver certification for the new building by incorporating energy- and resource-efficient features into its construction and operations. As much material as possible from the demolished County Services Plaza building, such as steel and concrete, will be reused for the new construction or recycled.

Construction of the new 113,000-square-foot building is planned to begin next spring and is expected to be complete in 2024. The building will consolidate county employees from multiple locations, including the County Services Plaza, the Courthouse Annex, Albright Building, 131 Main St., 30 Duke St. and the Circuit Courthouse.

