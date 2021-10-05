Charles County Economic Development Department will host its 2021 Fall Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the College of Southern Maryland Velocity Center (4465 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head) from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Attendees may participate in person or online. The theme of the program is “Opening Doors.”

“Opening Doors” intends to widen opportunities for diverse entrepreneurship within Charles County on a more inclusive scale. Equitable pathways to business ownership foster innovation and improve prosperity community-wide. Local entrepreneurs will share their experiences as diverse business owners in quick five-minute presentations, identifying resources to support entrepreneurs and business growth.

The program will provide an overview of commercial real estate in an era of accelerated change. Over the last 18 months, the spaces where people work and do business have evolved significantly. A panel of real estate experts will explore the state of the commercial real estate market —today and looking ahead.

Economist Anirban Basu, Chairman, and CEO of Sage Policy Group, Inc. is returning to provide the keynote address. Basu will offer his take on the economy by analyzing major economic indicators and local context with his signature wit and style.

“Charles County is opening doors with exciting new projects as well as policies, practices, and approaches to help our economy be the best it can be,” said Deputy County Administrator and Acting Director of Economic Development Department Deborah Hall. “The Fall Meeting program will give stakeholders insight into economic opportunities in our community.”

Tickets are available at www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/fallmeeting2021.

