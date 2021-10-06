On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the Board of County Commissioners voted to approve Resolution 2021-16 Renewed Declaration of a Local State of Emergency, which extends the required mask mandate in Charles County until November 4, 2021. This action was to preserve public safety and provide all required and available assistance vital to the security, well-being, and health of the Charles County residents.

Open Session Briefings

Charles County Health Officer Dr. Dianna E. Abney and Department of Emergency Services Director Michelle Lilly provided an update on COVID-19 in Charles County . Dr. Abney reviewed the importance of recognizing misinformation and how to combat it. There are a variety of vaccination clinics in the community, which include mobile pop-up clinics, schools, congregate living facilities, churches, and vaccines for the homebound. Residents can make their own vaccination appointments and walk-ins are accepted. For a list of county vaccination clinics, visit the Department of Health’s website . For a list of pharmacies and other vaccination clinics available, visit the State of Maryland’s website . University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center provided an update on current COVID-19 hospitalizations and staff COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which are focused on informing residents about the importance and availability of COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as misinformation. Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddard provided an update on the schools’ COVID-19 contact tracing process and case statistics.

. Dr. Abney reviewed the importance of recognizing misinformation and how to combat it. There are a variety of vaccination clinics in the community, which include mobile pop-up clinics, schools, congregate living facilities, churches, and vaccines for the homebound. Residents can make their own vaccination appointments and walk-ins are accepted. For a list of county vaccination clinics, visit the Department of Health’s . For a list of pharmacies and other vaccination clinics available, visit the State of Maryland’s . University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center provided an update on current COVID-19 hospitalizations and staff COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. Chief of Media Services Jennifer Harris provided an update on the county’s communications efforts, which are focused on informing residents about the importance and availability of COVID-19 vaccinations, as well as misinformation. Charles County Public Schools Director of School Safety and Security Jason Stoddard provided an update on the schools’ COVID-19 contact tracing process and case statistics. Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services and Department of Health representatives provided an update on the American Rescue Plan Act. The requests for the Department of Health include a variety of new positions, including a diversity, equity, and inclusion lead to address disparities associated with COVID-19 response and recovery, a program manager, nursing position, and epidemiologist; behavioral health crisis mobile unit; and mental health professionals. County Commissioners also approved reallocating $1 million for non-profits with 50 percent being administered by the Department of Health for non-profits assisting with behavioral health issues.

on the American Rescue Plan Act. The requests for the Department of Health include a variety of new positions, including a diversity, equity, and inclusion lead to address disparities associated with COVID-19 response and recovery, a program manager, nursing position, and epidemiologist; behavioral health crisis mobile unit; and mental health professionals. County Commissioners also approved reallocating $1 million for non-profits with 50 percent being administered by the Department of Health for non-profits assisting with behavioral health issues. Department of Human Resources, Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services, and Bolton USA representatives provided a presentation on the fiscal 2021 Other Post Employment Benefits.

on the fiscal 2021 Other Post Employment Benefits. Department of Human Resources, Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services, and Bolton USA representatives provided a presentation on fiscal 2021 Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan Annual Investment and Actuarial Review.

on fiscal 2021 Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan Annual Investment and Actuarial Review. Department of Human Resources, Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services, and Prudential representatives provided a presentation on fiscal 2021 Charles County Pension Plan.

on fiscal 2021 Charles County Pension Plan. Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell provided a presentation on House Bill 670 Police Accountability Board. County Commissioners requested staff to provide a follow up at the next County Commissioners meeting with a proposed plan on how to garner public input, as well as input from Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

A fiscal 2022 budget transfer request of $100,000 to cover additional full-time construction inspection services for Piney Branch Sewer Phase II project.

Appointments

Appointed Anthony Wilson and Suri Sarabjit to the Interfaith Commission.

Follow-Up Work Session

County Commissioners participated in a follow-up work session on the Bill 2021-04 Zoning Text Amendment 20-160 Processing Facility Transfer Station-Solid Waste in the (IH) Zone. County Commissioners adopted the zoning text amendment.

County Commissioners also participated in a follow-up work session on the Zoning Map Amendment 20-03 Hungerford Property. County Commissioners adopted the zoning map amendment.

Proclamations

Public Hearing

On Tuesday, Oct. 5, the County Commissioners provided a public hearing on Bond Issuance Resolution. County Commissioners approved the resolution.

Next Commissioners Session: Oct. 19, 2021 (held virtually)

Like this: Like Loading...