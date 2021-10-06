(Waldorf, MD, October 6, 2021) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced on Wednesday afternoon that the Governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, will be attending their game against the Lexington Legends on Saturday, October 9th, 2021.

Saturday’s game is a doubleheader beginning at 2:00 PM, and the Governor will be meeting fans and escorting his grandson for a first-pitch in between games, around 5:00 PM. His attendance coincides with the Blue Crabs’ Larry Hogan bobblehead giveaway.

Hogan will be attending his first Blue Crabs game, returning to Regency Furniture Stadium after visiting in March of 2021 to open Maryland’s fourth mass vaccination site.

Like this: Like Loading...