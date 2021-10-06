On Friday, October 1, State senators Arthur Ellis, 28thLegislative District and Jack Bailey, 29thLegislative District, presented Lifestyles Of Maryland Incorporated with a Maryland Senate Resolution recognizing the opening of the LifeStyles Center in White Plains and wishing the organization continued success in uplifting the community.

Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28th Legislative District, left, and Yumi Hogan, First Lady of Maryland, tour of the Lifestyles Maryland, Inc. Homeless Family Center in White Plains during its opening festivities Friday. The center for homeless families of Charles County was the recipient of a $200,000 grant from the Maryland Senate as the result of a bill sponsored by Senator Ellis. The grant comprised 55 per cent of the cost for opening the shelter.

Yumi Hogan, First Lady of Maryland, center, and Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28th Legislative District, right, along with other dignitaries tour the newly opened Lifestyles Maryland, Inc Homeless Family Center in White Plains during its opening festivities Friday. The center for homeless families of Charles County was the recipient of a $200,000 grant from the Maryland Senate as the result of a bill sponsored by Senator Ellis. The grant comprised 55 per cent of the cost for opening the shelter.

Maryland State Senator Jack Bailey, 29th Legislative District, left to right, Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28th Legislative District and Yumi Hogan, First Lady of Maryland hold an animated conversation Friday about helping the homeless during a walking tour of the newly opened Lifestyles Maryland, Inc Homeless Family Center in White Plains. The center for homeless families of Charles County was the recipient of a $200,000 grant from the Maryland Senate as the result of a bill sponsored by Senator Ellis. The grant comprised 55 per cent of the cost for opening the shelter

Maryland State Senator Jack Bailey, 29th Legislative District, left to right, Sandy Washington, Executive Director of Lifestyles Maryland, Inc., Maryland State Senator Arthur Ellis, 28th Legislative District and Earl Knapp, chairman of the Lifestyles Maryland, Inc. Board of Directors display the Maryland Senate Resolution recognizing the opening of the LifeStyles Center in White Plains Friday, October 1. The center for homeless families of Charles County was also the recipient of a $200,000 grant from the Maryland Senate as the result of a bill sponsored by Senator Ellis. The grant comprised 55 per cent of the cost for opening the shelter.

Sandy Washington, Executive Director of Lifestyles Maryland, Inc. received the resolution on behalf of the center and expressed her gratitude for the help from the community and the Maryland Senate in their two-year effort to open the center as a welcoming shelter for the homeless and needy of Charles County.

Senator Ellis said, “I was pleased to participate in the grand opening of the first comprehensive homeless shelter for Families in Charles County.

“I am also pleased to be the bill sponsor in the Senate of Maryland of a grant of $200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Dollars) to Lifestyles Inc. to complete the Shelter.

He continued, “This grant, with all funding comingfrom the Senate of Maryland for $200,000.00,comprises55% of the total construction cost of the Shelter. Congratulations Sandy and Lifestyles.”

The guest speaker at the opening event was First Lady of Maryland Yumi Hogan, followed by presentations by the Senators, Charles County Delegation Members, and the Charles County Commissioners.

