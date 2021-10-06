LEONARDTOWN, MD –The Department of Recreation and Parks will hold a public meeting Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hollywood Recreation Center, 24400 Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood. The purpose of the meeting is to review the final concept plan and gather community input for the master plan for Snow Hill Park.

Attendees will hear from Recreation and Parks staff and the contracted engineering firm about the proposed concepts and amenities for the park’s future. Staff and presenters will be available to answer questions from the public following the presentations.

Snow Hill Park is a 163-acre park located on the Patuxent River. The park was purchased in 2017 through a partnership between St. Mary’s County, the State of Maryland, and the U.S. Navy.

To view the park, please go to https://arcg.is/0jDr9f.

Due to COVID safety precautions, pre-registration is required to ensure adequate social distancing. Citizens interested in participating should contact Christina Bishop at christina.bishop@stmarysmd.com or 301-475- 4200, ext. 1811 to register. Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis.

