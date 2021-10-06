LA PLATA, Md. – (October 5, 2021)—The University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM CRMC) is expanding its services to address mental health needs within the Southern Maryland community.

Janevine Onyeanuna, DNP, APRN, CRNP-PMH, is a psychiatric nurse practitioner in the UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health practice.

Charlotte Ayuk-Nkem, NP, is part of the new UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health.

Now accepting patients, UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health has brought in two experienced practitioners to create a solid foundation of care. Janevine Onyeanuna, DNP, and Charlotte Ayuk-Nkem, NP, are now available for appointments at the new La Plata practice on Charles Street.

This practice will help make mental health services more readily available to residents in Charles County and the wider Southern Maryland region. Expert assistance and resources are now available for patients, young and old, with a wide range of mental health struggles. This includes mood and personality disorders, psychotic disorders, eating disorders, developmental disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and many more.

“It’s really incredible to see this new practice come to life,” said Joseph Moser, MD, Chief Medical Officer for UM CRMC. “We hope that it helps make mental health more approachable within the community, which is important because it is a critical component of overall health that often gets overlooked.”

The new practice begins to address a critical need identified in the triennial Community Health Needs Assessment completed by UM CRMC, which noted the need for expanded mental health services in Charles County, designated by the federal government this year as a health professional shortage area for mental health services. The ratio of Charles County population to mental health providers is 640 to 1, well above the state average and the sixth-worst ratio in Maryland.

A board-certified Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner with a Doctor of Nurse Practice degree, Dr. Onyeanuna joins UM CRMC following a position with the Maryland Department of Health. “I am dedicated to competent, compassionate, and respectful care for all my patients and their families,” she said.

Equally dedicated to quality care is Advanced Nurse Practitioner Charlotte Nkem, who has focused heavily on mental health needs in her past clinical experience. “I utilize empathetic care, active listening, and evidence-based practice to achieve better patient outcomes.”

With these two professionals at the helm, UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health is optimistic about the future and looks forward to growing the practice.

“We couldn’t have asked for better mental health professionals to lead us into this new area of care,” Dr. Moser said. “I’m confident that they will connect quickly with patients and have a positive impact in our community.”

UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Behavioral Health is located at 616 E. Charles Street, Suite 102, and can be reached by calling 301-609-5445.

