The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) recognized the Charles County Economic Development Department as winners of the silver and bronze rank awards on Tuesday, Oct. 5. The silver rank was for the Velocity Center and the Revitalization of the Town of Indian Head in the real estate development and reuse category. The bronze rank was for the Charles County Economic Development Department 2020 Annual Report in the annual report category.

The College of Southern Maryland Velocity Center and the Revitalization of the Town of Indian Head concept was an outgrowth of an initiative proposed by the Naval Surface Warfare Center, in collaboration with community stakeholders including the Economic Development Department. This project’s chief function is to provide off-base space for the Naval Surface Warfare Center and bring commercial activity back into the town. The project has indirectly delivered 60 full-time equivalent jobs to Indian Head and $6 million in the enhanced commercial tax base of the town and county. It has also helped to reactivate another nearby blighted and underutilized property that has been vacant for more than 10 years.

The Economic Development Department 2020 Annual Report presents the priorities, initiatives, and resulting accomplishments of the county’s economic development programs and shows how county funding is used to advance economic development in the community. The report also demonstrates how the department shifted priorities in the face of a national and global emergency and supported businesses through local action while continuing to meet goals and objectives. To view the Economic Development Department 2020 Annual Report, click here.

“These awards from the country’s leading economic development organization demonstrate that the Economic Development Department staff continue to deliver excellent service to stakeholders, including citizens and businesses,” said Deputy County Administrator and Acting Director of Economic Development Department Deborah Hall.

IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders. Twenty-five award categories honor organizations and individuals for their efforts in creating positive change in urban, suburban, and rural communities. Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers, following a nomination process held earlier this year. IEDC received more than 500 submissions from four countries.

To learn more about these awards, visit here.

