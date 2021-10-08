(Waldorf, MD, October 7, 2021) August Pitcher of the Month Tommy Lawrence was in full form against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs Thursday night, rallying the High Point Rockers to a 10-1 victory. Lawrence offered up just one run in his seven innings of work while striking out six in the process. Every hitter had at least one hit with the exception of Johnny Field and Giovanny Alfonzo. Quincy Latimore and James McOwen led their club with two hits a piece.

Crabs starter Kolton Mahoney could not get into a groove from the jump, in what might be his last start of the 2021 campaign. The righty allowed two runs in the second inning, followed up by a Jerry Downs solo home run in the third. High Point did not stop there, pouring on four more runs in the fourth inning to open up the contest at 7-0.

Three more runs came across for the Rockers the rest of the night, while the one and only run for Southern Maryland came on an RBI single from Tucker Nathans in the seventh inning. Combine Lawrence’s performance with an 11 hit night for the Rockers, High Point takes a dynamic 10-1 win.

Four games left for Southern Maryland, and the Blue Crabs find themselves 0.5 games back of the Long Island Ducks and the York Revolution. The Ducks and the Revolution square off against each other in the next three days, which might favor Southern Maryland who controls their own destiny. In case of a three-way tie, the Crabs would be placed into the postseason. Anything other than a series win will most likely put a pin in the Blue Crabs 2021 season.

