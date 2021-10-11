ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – In their inaugural Atlantic East Conference competition, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team posted a conference-opening shutout victory over Neumann University on Saturday afternoon. Junior captain Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar) tallied a goal and an assist to lead the Seahawks (5-6, 1-0 AEC) to a 4-0 victory over Neumann (2-9, 0-2 AEC).

How It Happened

Following a scoreless first period which saw the Seahawks outshoot Neumann, 9-0, St. Mary’s College finally broke through in the 26th minute as Arter corralled a loose ball and flicked it past Megan Frame for her first tally of the season.

Senior captain Gabrielle Corder (Centreville, Md./Queen Anne's County) sent the Seahawks into halftime with a 2-0 lead as Corder stole the ball from a Knight defender, dribbled a few steps, and fired it into the lower left corner for her first of the season as well.

St. Mary's College added two more in the third quarter to double its lead to 4-0 with 18 minutes left in the game.

Senior forward Kelly Emge (Forest Hill, Md./Fallston) struck with her second score of the season as sophomore midfielder Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) pushed a pass towards the near post and Emge, who was sitting on Frame's pads, received the ball and turned to her right to shoot the ball into the lower right corner in the 39th minute.

The fourth and final goal came off the stick of sophomore midfielder Anna Eaton (Silver Spring, Md./James Hubert Blake) as Eaton, hanging out at the near post, deflected in Arter's pass from the top of the circle for a successful penalty corner.

Angelina Arter dribbling vs. York (Pa.) (9.5.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s College dominated from the opening whistle, outshooting the visiting Knights, 37-0, and posting a 16-0 advantage in penalty corners.

Top Performers

Corder led the Seahawks with 11 shots while senior Sophie Carlson (Churchville, Md./C. Milton Wright) followed with nine.

First-year goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) had no stops in recording her second shutout in three consecutive starts.

(Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) had no stops in recording her second shutout in three consecutive starts. Frame made eight saves in the Knights’ fourth consecutive loss and Neumann has now been outscored 26-0 in its last four games.

Notes

St. Mary’s College picks up its sixth straight win over the Knights, with five being shutout victories.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 13 at Immaculata (4-9, 1-1 AEC) – Immaculata, Pa./Draper Walsh Stadium – 4:00 p.m.

