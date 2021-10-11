NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Senior forward Isaac Ekobo (Waldorf, Md./Thomas Stone) notched his second brace of the season in the second straight loss for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team. The Seahawks (9-4-0) dropped a 4-2 decision Saturday night to former conference foe, Christopher Newport University (5-3-2).

How It Happened

St. Mary’s College drew first blood early in the second minute as senior defender Aidan Kelley (Salisbury, Md./James Bennett) slotted a pass to Ekobo , who took a touch to his right and then fired a shot into the lower right corner for his sixth of the season.

The two sides headed into halftime deadlocked at 1-1 after Ethan Larson finished off a feed from Owen Burnett in the 42nd minute.

Just under three minutes into the start of the second half, Christopher Newport claimed its first lead of the game, 2-1, when Cory Hogge made good on a free kick just outside the box.

The match was tied for the second time when Ekobo rifled a free kick from 20 yards out into the near top corner at 56:00.

After assisting on the CNU's first goal of the game, Burnett scored one of his own in the 72nd minute off an assist from Colin McMunn.

The Captains’ final goal came three minutes later when Will Collins intercepted junior Liam deLone-Bellsey’s (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) pass through the box, running up to the ball and one-timing it into the empty net.

Isaac Ekobo dribbling vs. Stevenson (Mar. 2020) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Christopher Newport, who is third in Region VI, posted a 19-5 shot advantage as well as a 5-3 edge in corner kicks.

Top Performers

Ekobo stretches his goal streak to four as he led the Seahawks with two goals on two shots.

stretches his goal streak to four as he led the Seahawks with two goals on two shots. deLone-Bellsey made four saves as St. Mary’s College, who is fourth in Region IV, matches its longest skid of the season of back-to-back losses for the second time this season.

Burnett finished with a team-best of four shots as well as a goal and an assist while Cole Irvin collected two saves in the Captains' second straight win.

Notes

Christopher Newport extends its unbeaten streak against the Seahawks to 15 (14-0-1) with tonight’s victory. St. Mary’s College’s last win over CNU came on October 22, 2005, by a 3-1 count in St. Mary’s City.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 13 vs. Mary Washington (6-3-2) – St. Mary’s City, Md. / JLR Stadium – 7:00 p.m.

