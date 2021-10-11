NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Senior forward Isaac Ekobo (Waldorf, Md./Thomas Stone) notched his second brace of the season in the second straight loss for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team. The Seahawks (9-4-0) dropped a 4-2 decision Saturday night to former conference foe, Christopher Newport University (5-3-2).
How It Happened
- St. Mary’s College drew first blood early in the second minute as senior defender Aidan Kelley (Salisbury, Md./James Bennett) slotted a pass to Ekobo, who took a touch to his right and then fired a shot into the lower right corner for his sixth of the season.
- The two sides headed into halftime deadlocked at 1-1 after Ethan Larson finished off a feed from Owen Burnett in the 42nd minute.
- Just under three minutes into the start of the second half, Christopher Newport claimed its first lead of the game, 2-1, when Cory Hogge made good on a free kick just outside the box.
- The match was tied for the second time when Ekobo rifled a free kick from 20 yards out into the near top corner at 56:00.
- After assisting on the CNU’s first goal of the game, Burnett scored one of his own in the 72nd minute off an assist from Colin McMunn.
- The Captains’ final goal came three minutes later when Will Collins intercepted junior Liam deLone-Bellsey’s (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) pass through the box, running up to the ball and one-timing it into the empty net.
Inside the Box Score
- Christopher Newport, who is third in Region VI, posted a 19-5 shot advantage as well as a 5-3 edge in corner kicks.
Top Performers
- Ekobostretches his goal streak to four as he led the Seahawks with two goals on two shots.
- deLone-Bellseymade four saves as St. Mary’s College, who is fourth in Region IV, matches its longest skid of the season of back-to-back losses for the second time this season.
- Burnettfinished with a team-best of four shots as well as a goal and an assist whileCole Irvincollected two saves in the Captains’ second straight win.
Notes
- Christopher Newport extends its unbeaten streak against the Seahawks to 15 (14-0-1) with tonight’s victory. St. Mary’s College’s last win over CNU came on October 22, 2005, by a 3-1 count in St. Mary’s City.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 13 vs. Mary Washington (6-3-2) – St. Mary’s City, Md. / JLR Stadium – 7:00 p.m.