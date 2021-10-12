ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland sailing team collected three Top 10 finishes as coed sailing came in second at the Oyster Bowl and seventh at the Coed Atlantic Coast Championship (ACC) Round 1A while women’s sailing took fourth at the Stu Nelson over the October 9-10 weekend.

Credit: Bill Wood

OYSTER BOWL at ST. MARY’S COLLEGE OF MARYLAND

The Seahawks placed second overall at the Oyster Bowl, which was split into two mini-regattas – Spat and Pearl.



In Spat, St. Mary’s College finished second in the six-team field with 113 points, winning the A division with 22 points as the Seahawks captured all but three of the 12 races. SMCM placed fourth in the B division with 91 points and three top-5 finishes.

A Division (1st of 6) Lineup: Charlie Anderson ’25 [skipper] with Lillian Newman ’25 [crew]

[skipper] with [crew] B Division (4th of 6) Lineup: Genna Viggiano ’22 [skipper] with Dexter Mueller ’23 [crew]

In Pearl, the Seahawks came in second in the seven-team field with 176 points, placing second in A division with 69 points and wins in Races #5 and 13 while finishing third in the B division with 107 points and four top-5 placements.

STU NELSON at CONNECTICUT COLLEGE

The women’s sailing team totaled 212 points at the Stu Nelson for a fourth-place finish in the 13-team field.

St. Mary’s College came in seventh in the A division with 82 points, earning the tiebreaker with Tufts University for seventh. The Seahawks registered four top-5 finishes, including coming in second in Race #3. SMCM finished sixth in the B division, moving up a spot from Saturday’s standings, with 79 points and four top-5 finishes as well. The C division saw the Seahawks take fourth with 51 points and nine top-5 finishes, including winning Race #12 and finishing second in Races #2, 6, and 9.

COED ACC ROUND 1A at BROWN UNIVERSITY

The coed sailing team earned a berth in the 2021 Coed ACC Finals hosted by St. Mary’s College on October 23-24 after finishing in the Top 9 this weekend at the Coed ACC Round 1A. The Seahawks finished with 305 points overall for seventh place in the 18-team field.

The A division saw SMCM finish ninth with 165 points as the Seahawks made a one-spot jump from Saturday’s standings, notching six finishes among the top five and winning Race #15. In the B division, the Seahawks tallied 140 points for fifth place, finishing a spot higher than Saturday as well. St. Mary’s College collected eight top-five finishes such as winning Race #5 after coming in second in Races #3 and 4.

A Division (9th of 18) Lineup: Leo Boucher ’22 [skipper] with Ellie Sekowski ’23 [crew]

[skipper] with [crew] B Division (5th of 18) Lineup: Owen Hennessey ’25 [skipper] with Sam Muir ’22 [crew]

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 16-17 – Washington College Fall Open – Chestertown, Md. – 9:00 a.m.

Oct. 16-17 – Women’s ACC Finals – Cambridge, Mass. (Harvard University) – 9:00 a.m.

Oct. 16-17 – Nevins Trophy – Kings Point, N.Y. (U.S. Merchant Marine Academy) – 9:00 a.m.

