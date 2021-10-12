CHESTERTOWN, MD– The St. Mary’s Rowing squad opened their 2021 campaign in a memorable fashion last Saturday morning. Both the men’s and women’s teams competed in the 5k Head of Chester Chase Race hosted by Washington College at 9 am. Weather conditions for today’s race were as follows:

1st 3k light wind and nice conditions.

The last 2k head wind at 9mph.

Close to slack tide for the race.

Men’s Rowing Setting up for morning competition

How it Happened

The men did not celebrate the same outcome as the women’s eight in today’s race unfortunately. The men’s Seahawks rowing team had one lineup for today’s meet but were unable to keep up with the competition. Washington College took first place finishing 15:30 while Catholic collected the next two spots finishing in 16:07 and 17:09. The Seahawks would keep their stride and finish at 17:31

Lineup

MV8

C: Drew Seitzman

Stroke: Riley Woolston

7: Hank Russell

6: Henry Morin

5: Samuel Leaman

4: Houston Howell

3: Raffi Kanayan

2: Grayson Kelley

Bow: Liam McEvoy

Up Next

Both teams will be heading to Philadelphia, PA on October 30th to participate in the Head of the Schuylkill Race. The start time is set for 9 am.

