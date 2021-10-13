(Waldorf, MD, October 12, 2021) Scott Harkin (W, 1-0) was brilliant in his seven scoreless innings of work, allowing the Long Island Ducks to run away with a 7-0 victory over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Harkin gave up just four hits while striking out six in the process. Newly acquired Duck Boog Powell went 3-5 out of the lead-off spot, with an RBI and a run.

Long Island’s offense got to Blue Crab starter Kolton Mahoney from the jump, plating a run in each of the first two innings. Both runs were scored from a Steve Lombardozzi and Powell RBI single. Mahoney would settle down afterward, tossing three straight zeroes on the scoreboard.

Stan Cliburn decided to leave Mahoney out on the bump for the sixth inning, which came back to bite the pristine skipper. A walk and three hits offered up by the Southern Maryland righty gave way to a 4-0 Ducks lead. Patrick Baker relieved Mahoney in the inning and kept the score as it was heading into the bottom half.

Two runs in the eighth and one in the ninth for the Ducks put the nail in the coffin, as the Blue Crabs offense could not manufacture any rally. The Ducks knocked 11 hits on the night to aid the 7-0 win.

Win or go home is the situation that comes about for both teams now going into Wednesday night. Joe Iorio will take the ball for the Ducks, while Atlantic League wins king Daryl Thompson will throw for the Crabs.

