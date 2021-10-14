The Board of Education at its Oct. 12 meeting honored five Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students. School principals annually select one student and staff member for Board recognition. Students are honored for accomplishments in the areas of academic achievement, career readiness and personal responsibility.

Honored by the Board Oct. 12 were Tyne Kidd of Henry E. Lackey High School; Trinity Nicholson of John Hanson Middle School; Jennifer Anyanwu of C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School; Jariel Liriano of Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School; and Andrew “A.J.” Benton of T.C. Martin Elementary School.

At the Board meeting Kidd was recognized for academic achievement. She is a senior at Lackey where she is a standout student in the Project Lead the Way (PLTW) biomedical program. Kidd earned her white coat — a recognition awarded to seniors who complete the PLTW biomedical program — has a culminative GPA of 4.454, takes four advanced placement (AP) classes in addition to her Biomedical Innovations class and is currently ranked in the Top 10 of the Class of 2022. Kidd is the president of the Charles County Association of Student Councils (CCASC), president of Lackey’s Class of 2022, captain of the Envirothon Team and vice president of the Environmental Club. She is the captain of Lackey’s girls’ volleyball team and is a cheerleader for winter sports. Outside of school, Kidd is a mentor to young people in the community through the Sunflower Project and Charles County Youth for Change. She serves as the communications director for the Town of Indian Head Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council. Following graduation, Kidd plans to study political science and foreign policy at college to pursue a career in diplomacy and nonprofit work.

Trinity Nicholson of John Hanson Middle School

Nicholson, an eighth-grade student at Hanson, was recognized for academic achievement. She has attended Hanson since sixth grade and has carried at least a 3.5 GPA every quarter of middle school. Nicholson is enrolled in enrichment courses including language arts, social studies and science. She enjoys writing and counts language arts as her favorite subject. Nicholson is a member of Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) at Hanson and would like to join the Academy of Health Professions program at North Point High School. She plans to study nursing in college and pursue a career in the field. Nicholson is quiet but is known for her humor and kindness. She is always willing to help a friend or assist teachers. In her spare time, she enjoys playing soccer and spending time with her friends.

Jennifer Anyanwu of C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School fifth grader Anyanwu has earned Principal’s Honor Roll in third and fourth grades, a feat that led to her being recognized by the Board in the area of academic achievement. She maintains perfect attendance and is a role model for her peers. Anyanwu takes on learning new skills, shows perseverance and has established herself as a classroom leader during class discussions and collaborative group work. She is interested in pursuing a career as a pediatrician to help sick children. Anyanwu enjoys sketching, painting, cooking and is excited to start learning the violin this year. “Do your best, be kind and help others,” she said of what makes her a successful student and good friend.

Jariel Liriano of Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School

Recognized in the area of personal responsibility, Dr. Brown fifth grader Liriano demonstrates outstanding citizenship and kindness toward others. He has attended Dr. Brown since he was in second grade and comes to school each day with a positive attitude. His disposition makes him a standout among his peers, and other students want to count him as a friend. At Dr. Brown students follow the five Rs which remind them to be respectful, responsible, reliable, a role model and ready to learn. Liriano displays the five Rs inside the classroom and out. He has been named to the honor roll every quarter since third grade while busy playing baseball and soccer and being active in his church. When he is not in school, Liriano likes reading, drawing and playing with his little brother. He helps his mother with things around the house and gives a hand to neighbors, helping them carry groceries or clean up their yards.

Andrew “A.J.” Benton of T.C. Martin Elementary School

Benton is driven. The T.C. Martin fifth grader was recognized in the area of career readiness. He already knows that he wants to be a mechanic when he grows up and have his own business. He is a student in the SOAR program who has a visual disability. But Martin administrators said Benton can see his future better than most. He has been interested in cars and trucks since he was little and playing with Hot Wheels. “I love cars,” Benton said. “Especially a Dodge Ram truck.” He thinks the pickup is “fast, looks cool and has a Hemi engine,” he said. A good mechanic needs to practice, be smart, work hard and be good at dealing with people, Benton said. He would like to attend North Point’s automotive technology program when he reaches high school and after graduation, he is interested in attending a trade school.

