IMMACULATA, Pa. – Five different players found the back of the cage for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team as the Seahawks remained undefeated in Atlantic East Conference play Wednesday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (6-6, 2-0 AEC) recorded its third shutout of the season with an 8-0 blanking of Immaculata University (4-11, 1-1 AEC).

Sophomore midfielder Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) paced the Seahawks with her first career hat trick while senior captain Gabrielle Corder (Centreville, Md./Queen Anne’s County) added a goal and matched her career-high of three assists.

How It Happened

The Seahawks scored twice within the first five minutes, with senior forward Kelly Emge (Forest Hill, Md./Fallston) having a hand in both goals, to post a 2-0 lead after the first period of play.

tapped in a loose ball at the near post at 39:18 for her first score of the season. St. Mary’s College headed into the final quarter with a five-goal advantage and their third shutout intact as Dickens connected once again with Corder and Lansbury on the team’s 10th corner of the afternoon just a minute after Lansbury’s goal.

stick once again as she put in a deflected ball at the far post at 55:00. Senior Sophie Carlson (Churchville, Md./C. Milton Wright) joined the scoring party in the 57th minute for the Seahawks’ final tally as Carlson made good on a penalty stroke.

Audrey Dickens dribbling vs. York (Pa.) (9.5.21) Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

Today’s eight goals, five assists, and 21 points are season-highs for St. Mary’s College.

The Seahawks outshot Immaculata, 19-1, with the Mighty Macs getting off their only shot in the fourth frame.

St. Mary’s College also notched a 15-2 advantage in penalty corners.

Top Performers

Lansbury finished the day with two goals and an assist while Emge added a goal and an assist.

finished the day with two goals and an assist while added a goal and an assist. First-year goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) and sophomore Meaghan Collins (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) combined for the shutout with Collins making the lone save.

(Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) and sophomore (Pocomoke City, Md./Pocomoke) combined for the shutout with making the lone save. Lauren Vanderbraak had Immaculata’s lone shot while Julia Levase had seven saves and gave up six goals in 45 minutes.

Notes

This is the Seahawks’ first win streak of the season as St. Mary’s College have now won two straight.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 16 vs. Gwynedd Mercy (4-10, 2-0 AEC) – Senior Day – St. Mary’s City, Md./JLR Stadium – 1:00 p.m.

