A one-year-old, 28 pound, beagle mix ISO his forever home. Cooper enjoys the company of both people and other dogs.

This handsome boy is playful, energetic, and always eager to please.

Cooper walks well on a leash and enjoys going for walks.

He also likes cuddling, playing ball, and doing the beagle zoomies. Cooper would enjoy a fenced yard and a playful canine companion in his forever home.

Cooper’s vetting is up to date and he is ready for a home to call his own.Cooper is an all-around nice pup who would welcome the chance to share his life with a loving, active family. Please email BRSM at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you are interested in adopting Cooper or another beagle.

