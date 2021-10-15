A tip from the community led to the arrest of the suspect wanted for a recent fatal stabbing in Temple Hills. With the assistance of Arlington County Police, 39-year-old Wesley Kelley Jr. of District Heights was arrested Wednesday night for the fatal stabbing of 41-year-old Bruce Mulkey, Jr. of Washington DC.

39-year-old Wesley Kelley Jr. of District Heights

On October 7, 2021, at approximately 9:50 pm, officers responded to the 3200 block of Naylor Road for the report of a stabbing. They located the victim in a parking lot suffering from a stab wound. Hewas pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect stabbed the victim during an argument. Kelley is charged with first-and second-degree murder and additional charges.He’s currently in custody in Virginia awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0046094.

