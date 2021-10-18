ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Three straight wins. Three straight shutouts. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team has yet to allow a goal in Atlantic East Conference competition as senior captain Sammi Edwards (Fallston, Md./John Carroll) scored a brace in a league win Saturday afternoon. The Seahawks (7-6, 3-0 AEC) posted a 5-0 blanking of Gwynedd Mercy University (4-11, 2-1 AEC), handing the Griffins their first conference loss of the season.

Prior to the start of the game, St. Mary’s College honored its eight seniors for their dedication and leadership to the program – defender/midfielder Sophie Carlson (Churchville, Md./C. Milton Wright), captain Gabrielle Corder (Centreville, Md./Queen Anne’s County), Edwards, forward Kelly Emge (Forest Hill, Md./Fallston), forward Rachel Lansbury (Annandale, Va./W.T. Woodson), midfielder/forward Maddie Mayuga (Upper Marlboro, Md./Elizabeth Seton), defender/midfielder Erika Schutt (Vestal, N.Y./Vestal), and forward/midfielder Kate Stevens (Crisfield, Md./Crisfield).

St. Mary’s College Field Hockey Class of 2022

How It Happened

Within the first 14 minutes of the game, the Seahawks owned a 2-0 advantage behind unassisted goals from Corder at 6:48 and Emge at 13:38.

at 6:48 and at 13:38. St. Mary’s College would carry a three-goal lead into halftime as Edwards scored her first of two at 26:14, deflecting a long pass from sophomore midfielder Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) at the near post.

scored her first of two at 26:14, deflecting a long pass from sophomore midfielder (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) at the near post. The Seahawks added a fourth in the 40th minute as Edwards found the back of the cage once again, pushing in a loose ball from about seven yards out.

found the back of the cage once again, pushing in a loose ball from about seven yards out. Sophomore midfielder Anna Eaton (Silver Spring, Md./James Hubert Blake) notched the fifth and final tally for St. Mary’s College as Eaton tapped in a lateral pass from first-year forward Jill Hayden (Abell, Md./Chopticon) at 54:18.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks outshot Gwynedd Mercy, 24-1, with the Griffins getting off their only shot in the first frame.

St. Mary’s College also notched a 14-1 advantage in penalty corners.

Top Performers

Edwards finished the game with her first career goals as she entered the game with just two career assists.

finished the game with her first career goals as she entered the game with just two career assists. Corder paced the Seahawks with seven shots while adding a goal.

paced the Seahawks with seven shots while adding a goal. First-year goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) improved to 4-1 on the season as Christman needed no saves in securing her third shutout.

(Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) improved to 4-1 on the season as needed no saves in securing her third shutout. Victoria Poust had the Griffins’ lone shot while Morgan Lawless made eight stops in the team’s second straight loss.

Notes

In three consecutive Atlantic East games, St. Mary’s College has outscored its opponents, 17-0.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 20 at No. 15 Salisbury (8-5) – Salisbury, Md. – 6:00 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...