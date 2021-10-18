FREDERICK, MD — The Saint Mary’s Men’s Cross Country team traveled to Frederick Maryland Saturday morning eager to compete in their fifth and final invitational meet of the season before entering their conference competition. The Seahawks raced in the Hood Invitational hosted by Hood College. Today’s competition was an 8k race that sounded off at 10am. The Seahawks finished fourth out of 27 teams, earning 141 points.

MXC Teammates Starting Race Together and Setting Pace

Hagerstown CC earned first in the Invitational with 31 points. Mary Washington took second with 51 points while Franklin and Marshall clinched third with 81 points.

Top Performers

The top five Seahawk performers today were Logan Musumeci , Tyler Wilson , Michael Wade , Nathan Sayers and Peyton Eppard .

Logan Musumeci made quick work of the competition as he claimed third place in the 8k race. Musumeci finished in 26:27.2. Wilson was up next for the Seahawks coming in at 19th place overall and 17th scoring at a time of 29:16.8. A little over a minute later, Wade crossed the line at 30:37.0 in 34th place overall and 30th scoring for the Hawks. Coming in at number four for the top five Seahawks was Sayers. Sayers finished in 31:11.5 minutes, earning 51st place overall and 41st scoring. Rounding out the top five for the Hood Invitational was Eppard coming in at 31:53.1; placing 65th overall and 50th scoring.

There were 159 runners competing in the 8k race today.

Coming Up

Having finished their regular-season competition, the Seahawks prepare to enter the United East Conference Championships on October 30th. The Championships will take place in Lancaster, PA.

