ABINGTON, Pa. – And the streak continues for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team. St. Mary’s College (7-5-3, 3-0-2 UEC) remained unbeaten in United East Conference action Saturday afternoon, notching a 2-1 road league victory over Penn State Abington (6-5-1, 2-3-0 UEC).
How It Happened
- First-year forward Ella Raines (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) had a hand in both goals for the Seahawks this afternoon.
- St. Mary’s College jumped on the scoreboard first in the 32nd minute when Raines fed fellow classmate Morgan Kresslein (Manchester, Md./Manchester Valley) for her first collegiate goal.
- With the Seahawk defense limiting Penn State Abington to just one shot in the first half, the visitors headed into halftime with the 1-0 lead.
- Kresslein repaid the favor in the 55th minute when she assisted on Raines’ eventual game-winning goal, her fifth of the season.
- The Nittany Lions avoided the shutout 12 minutes later as Grace Burns broke through with an unassisted goal to put her team on the board.
- Neither side generated much offense the rest of the game.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s College owned a 15-2 advantage in shots as well as a 6-1 margin in corner kicks.
Top Performers
- Raines was the offensive leader with five shots while Raines and Kresslein both finished the day with a goal and an assist. These were Kresslein’s first points of the season.
- First-year goalie Kylie Wells (Middletown, Md./Middletown) had one win as Wells improves to 4-1-2 on the season.
- Burns, who is tied with Raines with a league-best eight goals, took both of Abington’s shots while Maria Tunney made two saves in the Nittany Lions’ second straight loss.
Notes
- This is the first meeting between the two teams as the Seahawks are playing their inaugural season in the United East.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 20 vs. Gallaudet (1-9, 0-6 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. / JLR Stadium – 7:00 p.m.