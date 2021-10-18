ABINGTON, Pa. – And the streak continues for the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team. St. Mary’s College (7-5-3, 3-0-2 UEC) remained unbeaten in United East Conference action Saturday afternoon, notching a 2-1 road league victory over Penn State Abington (6-5-1, 2-3-0 UEC).

How It Happened

First-year forward Ella Raines (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) had a hand in both goals for the Seahawks this afternoon.

St. Mary's College jumped on the scoreboard first in the 32nd minute when Raines fed fellow classmate Morgan Kresslein (Manchester, Md./Manchester Valley) for her first collegiate goal.

With the Seahawk defense limiting Penn State Abington to just one shot in the first half, the visitors headed into halftime with the 1-0 lead.

Kresslein repaid the favor in the 55th minute when she assisted on Raines' eventual game-winning goal, her fifth of the season.

The Nittany Lions avoided the shutout 12 minutes later as Grace Burns broke through with an unassisted goal to put her team on the board.

Neither side generated much offense the rest of the game.

Morgan Kresslein and Mary Quinn celebrating vs. Eastern Mennonite (9.8.21) Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

St. Mary’s College owned a 15-2 advantage in shots as well as a 6-1 margin in corner kicks.

Top Performers

Raines was the offensive leader with five shots while Raines and Kresslein both finished the day with a goal and an assist. These were Kresslein's first points of the season.

First-year goalie Kylie Wells (Middletown, Md./Middletown) had one win as Wells improves to 4-1-2 on the season.

(Middletown, Md./Middletown) had one win as improves to 4-1-2 on the season. Burns, who is tied with Raines with a league-best eight goals, took both of Abington’s shots while Maria Tunney made two saves in the Nittany Lions’ second straight loss.

Notes

This is the first meeting between the two teams as the Seahawks are playing their inaugural season in the United East.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Oct. 20 vs. Gallaudet (1-9, 0-6 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. / JLR Stadium – 7:00 p.m.

