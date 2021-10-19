The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters that squirrel, rabbit, fall turkey, and other seasons are either underway or set to open in the coming weeks. These species offer generous seasons and bag limits and a chance to make some great memories this fall and winter.

Photo by Ranger Elena Gilroy, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

“While our deer hunts get a lot of attention, hunters shouldn’t overlook the excellent opportunities available to pursue some of Maryland’s other game species.” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Small game hunting can provide fast action, perfect for new hunters or anyone that enjoys a more active style of hunting.”

Squirrels are abundant throughout Maryland, especially where mast-producing trees such as oaks are present. Grey or eastern fox squirrel season opened September 4 with a bag limit of six per day. (The subspecies Delmarva fox squirrel is not included in this season, they remain protected to ensure the continued recovery of the species.) Rabbit season kicks off Nov. 6 with a bag limit of four per day, giving hunters a chance to bring home some delicious table fare. Squirrel and rabbit seasons are open until February 28.

For hunters in Garrett, Allegany, and Washington counties, the fall turkey hunting season will open on October 30 and continue through November 7 with a bag limit of one turkey per hunter. The 2021 Wild Turkey Observation Survey shows that wild turkey reproduction was excellent this year which should translate into bigger flocks for fall hunters. Western Maryland bird hunters can also pursue ruffed grouse from October 2 through January 31 with a bag limit of two per day.

Complete hunting regulations, check-in procedures, and information on public land hunting can be found in the Guide to Hunting and Trapping in Maryland.

