NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The Navy’s Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges program office (PMA-205) is advancing increments II and III of the Undersea Warfare Training Ranges (USWTR), upgrading and expanding the capability of the training ranges.

Diagram depicting the functional relationship between in-water and shore-based structures that comprise the Undersea Warfare Training Range (USWTR). The Navy’s Naval Aviation Training systems and Ranges program office (PMA-205) is upgrading the existing system and installing the second and third increments, advancing capability by increasing training range size and capacity.

In increment I, the USWTR team managed the installation of the ocean sensor and shore electronics subsystems located off the coast of Florida. Under Increments II and III, the Navy is upgrading previously installed systems at the USWTR’s other range locations in areas of the Pacific and Caribbean oceans.

“I’m extremely proud of the team for bringing this capability to the warfighter. This effort includes complicated deepwater range recapitalization and shallow water new construction, which will enable undersea warfare training as well as test and evaluation,” said Lt. Cmdr. Paulstephen Chierico, PMA-205 ocean systems team co-lead. “These ranges will be essential to our national security, and will serve our sailors and marines for the next quarter of a century”.

The USWTRs enable ships, submarines, and aircraft to track targets on the surface and subsurface for anti-submarine warfare training. The ranges each include vast amounts of undersea cables, sophisticated acoustic sensors, and shore-based control, display, and processing facilities, providing a realistic training environment that increases capability.

“This is a critical recapitalization and expansion of our undersea warfare range training capabilities, servicing air, surface, and submarine forces. Each location provides a unique underwater environment required to challenge platform systems and test crew tactics, techniques, and procedures,” said Capt. Lisa Sullivan, PMA-205 program manager.

PMA-205 provides full life-cycle acquisition of naval aviation training platforms, general training systems, training range instrumentation systems, and distributed mission training centers to provide Navy and Marine Corps pilots, naval flight officers, aircrew, and maintainers with the training equipment required to provide superior capability and operational readiness. The program office manages flight simulators, part-task trainers, maintenance trainers, airborne and underwater training range instrumentation, threat systems, and associated curricula to ensure optimum performance for naval aviation.

Like this: Like Loading...