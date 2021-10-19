FREDERICK, MD — The Saint Mary’s Women’s Cross Country team traveled to Frederick Maryland Saturday morning eager to compete in their fifth and final invitational meet of the season before entering their conference competition.

The Seahawks raced in the Hood Invitational hosted by Hood College. The race was originally slated to be a 6k race but ended as a 5k and began at 11:00 am. The Seahawks finished 4 of 12 with 116 points.

Elizabeth Robey and Stacie Lally hold pace during run Credit: Bill Wood

Franklin and Marshall claimed first place with 32 points while Mary Washington clinched second with 42 points. Truett-McConnell secured third place with 84 points.

Top Performers

The top five performers for the Seahawks in today’s race were Madeleine Blaisdell , Elizabeth Robey, Kendal Eldridge , Stacie Lally , and Blythe Petit .

Blaisdell crossed the finish line first for the Seahawks today coming in at 20:49.5. Robey was next up for the Seahawks as she finished at 22:34:9, placing 30 overall and scoring 24th. Eldridge trailed close behind her teammate and would finish just two spots behind Robey; scoring 26th and 32nd overall. Lally would keep the pace and finish two places behind Eldridge by scoring 28th and finishing 36th overall. Petit closed the gap for the Seahawks and finished in 29th scoring and 38th overall.

There were 116 runners total competing in the meet for the women.

Coming Up

Having finished their regular-season competition, the Seahawks prepare to enter the United East Conference Championships on October 30th. The Championships will take place in Lancaster, PA.

