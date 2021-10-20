LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Logan Musumeci (Lusby, Md./Patuxent) nabbed his third United East Conference Men’s Runner of the Week award for the week ending October 17. Musumeci picked up his first two United East weekly honors on September 7 and September 28.

Logan Musucemi ’25 running at Towson Invitational (9.4.21) Credit: Bill Wood

St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s cross country team has run away with the United East Men’s Runner of the Week awards, winning all but two of them.

Musumeci led the Seahawks to a fourth-place finish at the 18-team field Hood College Invitational on October 16. He clocked a 26:27.2 on the hilly, rocky 8K course to place third in the 160-runner field. His time was not only a personal record but also set a St. Mary’s College 8K record, eclipsing the 10-year old mark set by Dan Swain ’13 on September 3, 2011, at the Salisbury University Fall Classic.

St. Mary’s College bested fellow United East Conference members, Penn State Harrisburg (6th), Lancaster Bible College (8th), Penn College (12th), Penn State Berks (13th), and Gallaudet University (18th)

The Seahawks will be off for two weeks before heading to Lancaster, Pa., to compete at the 2021 United East Conference Championships on Saturday, October 30. The championships will be hosted by Lancaster Bible this year.

2021 United East Conference Men’s Runners of the Week

Sept. 7 – Logan Musumeci , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

Sept. 14 – Michael Wade , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

Sept. 21 – Paolo Aranoff, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.

Sept. 28 – Logan Musumeci , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

Oct. 5 – Michael Wade , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

Oct. 12 – Paolo Aranoff, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.

Oct. 19 – Logan Musumeci , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

